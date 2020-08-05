Wisconsin’s newest circuit court judges undergo judicial training, take bench

The majority of newly elected and newly appointed circuit court judges in Wisconsin have officially taken the bench.

On Aug. 1, six newly elected circuit court judges took office in Chippewa, Dodge, Marinette, Milwaukee and Waukesha counties. Each won a competitive race in the April 7 election. They are:

Judge Brett Blomme, Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Rebecca Kiefer, Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Jack Melvin, Waukesha County Circuit Court

Judge Benjamin Lane, Chippewa County Circuit Court Judge Jane K. Sequin, Marinette County Circuit Court Judge Kristine A. Snow, Dodge County Circuit Court





Judge Brett Blomme, Milwaukee County Circuit Court Former CEO of the Cream City Foundation, a nonprofit LGBTQ advocacy organization Won the race for Branch 5 with about 58% of the vote “I look forward to joining justice partners working to make our justice system more equitable, fair and open for everyone in our community,” Blomme said in a statement after his election.

Judge Rebecca Kiefer, Milwaukee County Circuit Court Previously served as a Milwaukee County assistant district attorney for more than 15 years Won the race for Branch 29 with about 71% of the vote “We will find better solutions to make our community stronger, together. I look forward to serving you,” Kiefer said in a statement after her election.

Judge Jack Melvin, Waukesha County Circuit Court Formerly worked as an attorney with the Labor and Industry Review Commission and Division Administrator for Gaming for the State of Wisconsin Won the race for Branch 5 with about 56% of the vote “I greatly appreciate the opportunity to be a judge in such a critical county facing so many critical issues,” Melvin said in a statement after his election.

Judge Benjamin Lane, Chippewa County Circuit Court Former Chippewa County Small Claims Court commissioner Won the race for Branch 3 with about 57% of the vote “Our residents have trusted me to make decisions regarding their cases when appearing before me. I will strive to meet your expectations by handling all cases fairly and impartially,” Lane said in a statement after his election.

Judge Jane K. Sequin, Marinette County Circuit Court Former Marinette County Court commissioner and Register in Probate Won the race for Branch 1 with about 51% of the vote “Thank you so much to the voters of Marinette County for the trust and confidence you have placed in me in electing me the next Circuit Court Judge in Marinette County,” Sequin said in a statement after her election.

Judge Kristine A. Snow, Dodge County Circuit Court Lawyer, formerly of Snow Law in Waupun, with 28 years of experience practicing law Won the race for Branch 4 with about 51% of the vote “I know you put your trust in me to be a fair judge and to put my experience to good use. Every day I will remember the reason I am on the bench is because of that trust you have placed in me,” Snow said in a statement after her election.



The six newly elected judges join seven additional first-time judges appointed by Gov. Tony Evers since the beginning of the year. Each filled a vacancy in his or her respective county. These new judges are:

Judge Larisa Benitez Morgan, Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Jack L. Dávila, Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Mario White, Dane County Circuit Court (Photo by Tessa Tsarong)

Judge Christine Taylor, Dane County Circuit Court Judge Jacob Frost, Dane County Circuit Court Judge Sandra Jo Giernoth, Washington County Circuit Court

Judge Suzanne O’Neill, Marathon County Circuit Court Kori Ashley, Milwaukee County Circuit Court (Photo © Andy Manis) Katherine Sloma, Shawano County Circuit Court





New circuit court judges are required to participate in judicial-education training programs. The Wisconsin Supreme Court court information officer said the new judges attended an orientation program from July 29 to 31, at which their fellow judges and attorney experts gave presentations on topics such as Evidence-Based Decision Making, family law, criminal law, civil law and jury trials.

Their orientation also helped make them familiar with CCAP applications, the CCAP judicial dashboard and Zoom, the online-meeting systems many judges are using to conduct court proceedings amid the COVID-19 pandemic. New judges also learned about the administrative side of the courts and resources available through the Wisconsin State Law Library.

Next up for the new judges is a mentoring program and the Wisconsin Judicial College in the fall.