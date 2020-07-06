Sloma named circuit court judge for Shawano-Menominee counties

Gov. Tony Evers has appointed Katie Sloma as circuit judge for Shawano-Menominee counties. The appointment fills a vacancy created by the retirement of Judge James Habeck.

Since 2004, Sloma has maintained a general practice in Shawano, including handling family law cases, divorces, guardianships, wills and estates, real estate transactions, juvenile matters and guardian ad litem appointments. She was first elected the city of Shawano attorney in 2018. She was reelected in 2020.

Sloma earned her undergraduate degree from UW-Green Bay and her law degree from Ohio University. She served on the boards of the Shawano Re-Development Authority and the Shawano Area Community Foundation.