Home / Legal News / Boardman & Clark partner appointed Dane County Circuit Court judge

Boardman & Clark partner appointed Dane County Circuit Court judge

By: Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com June 8, 2020 2:44 pm

The Boardman & Clark partner Jacob Frost has been appointed a Dane County Circuit Court judge. Gov. Tony Evers announced Frost's appointment on Friday. Frost fills a vacancy opened up by Judge Richard Niess' retirement. Frost specializes in civil litigation and family law at Boardman & Clark in Madison, and he's a member of the firm's ethics committee. Niess ...

