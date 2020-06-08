Kori Ashley named Milwaukee County Circuit Court judge

The Legal Action Wisconsin attorney Kori Ashley has been named a Milwaukee County Circuit Court judge.

Gov. Tony Evers announced her appointment on Friday. She replaces Judge Dennis Cimpl, who is retiring on Sept. 11.

Ashley has been an attorney at Legal Action Wisconsin since 2016. She now helps clients with conviction records find employment. She’s successfully prevailed before the Wisconsin Court of Appeals in a case requiring the State’s Crime Information Bureau to remove from background reports arrests that do not result in a charge or conviction.

Court of Appeals Judge Maxine White said Ashley will be an excellent judge. She said Ashley has used her voice to provide access to justice to those who would otherwise be foreclosed because of their race, economic status or personal circumstances.

Evers said Ashley has worked tirelessly to correct a broken criminal justice system that disproportionately affects people of color, and he expects her to be a “dynamic judge who pushes for real change.”

Ashley earned her juris doctor from UW Law School. She was in private practice for four years before joining Legal Action Wisconsin.

Ashley serves as the chair of the State Bar Board of Governors, a coach for the Golda Meir High School Mock Trial Team and a member of the Wisconsin Association of African American Lawyers.