Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / Washington County deputy district attorney named to circuit court

Washington County deputy district attorney named to circuit court

By: Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com February 21, 2020 11:38 am

Sandie Giernoth is the newest Washington County Circuit Court judge. Gov. Tony Evers announced her appointment to the bench on Friday.

Giernoth is currently the deputy district attorney for Washington County. She has been a prosecutor since 2010, representing the state in misdemeanor and felony criminal cases, juvenile cases, children in need of protective services, and civil-forfeiture actions. She also helped establish the Washington County Drug Treatment Court.

She lives in West Bend and serves on various boards, including United Way of Washington County, Froedtert West Bend Hospital and Emerging Leaders of Washington County. She’s also the past president of the Washington County Bar Association and a Marquette University Law School graduate.

Giernoth replaces Judge Andrew Gonring, who is retiring on March 28.

About Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com

Michaela Paukner is the legal reporter for the Wisconsin Law Journal. She can be reached at (414) 225-1825 or by email at mpaukner@wislawjournal.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo