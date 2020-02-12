Kenosha County public defender appointed circuit court judge

A state public defender from Kenosha County has been appointed a Kenosha County Circuit Court judge. Larisa Benitez-Morgan is succeeding Judge David Bastianelli, who’s retiring in April.

Benitez-Morgan has been a public defender since 2008. She specializes in criminal, juvenile, mental-health, protective-placement, termination-of-parental-rights and child-support matters. Before joining the public defender’s office, she practiced real estate, intellectual-property and family law.

In a press release from the governor’s office, Kenosha County judges Chad Kerkman and Jodi Meier offered their congratulations and praise for Benitez-Morgan’s ability to listen to her clients.

“Attorney Benitez-Morgan is a dedicated attorney, knowledgeable, and experienced,” Meier said in a statement. “She is always well prepared for court and compassionate toward her clients. I am confident she will bring those qualities to the bench.”