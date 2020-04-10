Quantcast
Dávila appointed Milwaukee County Circuit Court judge

Dávila appointed Milwaukee County Circuit Court judge

April 10, 2020

Gov. Tony Evers has named Jack L. Dávila the newest Milwaukee County circuit court judge. Dávila fills a vacancy made by Judge Maxine White's appointment to the Wisconsin Court of Appeals.

