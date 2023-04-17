WI Court of Appeals – District I

Case Name: State of Wisconsin v. B. L.

Case No.: 2023AP000008

Officials: Donald, P.J.

Focus: Parental Rights

The Division of Milwaukee Child Protective Services (DMCPS) took physical custody of Alice due to neglect by her mother, Mary. At the time Alice was removed from Mary’s care, Barry was incarcerated. Alice was placed into a foster home where she continued to reside for approximately six years, except for a five-month period where she was reunified with her mother. Barry appeals an order involuntarily terminating his parental rights to his daughter, Alice. On appeal, Barry contends that: (1) the circuit court erred in regards to the admission of Barry’s criminal history; and (2) the circuit court erred when it found that it was in Alice’s best interest to terminate Barry’s parental rights.

Affirmed.

Decided 04/11/23

Full Text