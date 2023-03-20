Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley commends Judge Carl Ashley on Appointment to Chief Judge of 1st Judicial District

Circuit Court Judge Carl Ashley was appointed by the Wisconsin Supreme Court last week to serve as the next Chief Judge of Wisconsin’s First Judicial District. Judge Ashley will begin his new role leading the Milwaukee County Circuit Court next month on April 15, according to officials.

County Executive David Crowley said, “Congratulations to Judge Carl Ashley on his appointment to become the next Chief Judge of the 1st Judicial District. For more than two decades, he has served the Circuit Court, presiding over courtrooms in every division of the 1st Judicial District. Judge Ashley is a champion for justice, the rule of law, and equity in our criminal justice system, I am confident the 1st Judicial District will be in good hands under his leadership.”

“Thank you to current Chief Judge Mary Triggiano for her years of dedicated service to the Milwaukee County justice system. On behalf of all Milwaukee County, I wish her the best in her new role as Director of Marquette Law School’s Andrew Center for Restorative Justice,” Crowley added.