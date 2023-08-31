Evers appoints McElroy as Price County district attorney

Gov. Tony Evers has appointed Matthew McElroy to serve as Price County district attorney. The appointment fills a vacancy created by former District Attorney Karl Kelz’s resignation.

McElroy will serve for the remainder of the unexpired term that ends January 2025.

McElroy is currently an assistant district attorney in the Wood County District Attorney’s Office. He began his legal career in the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office as a special prosecutor in 2019 and has worked in both the Green Lake and Wood County District Attorney’s Offices.

Over the past four years, he has prosecuted a diverse caseload, ranging from traffic and guardianship matters to domestic violence, sexual assault and drug-related felonies.

McElroy is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison and Marquette University Law School. He will be relocating to Price County.