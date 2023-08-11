Federal Courthouse in Milwaukee receives ‘all clear’ after HAZMAT response

Federal Court House in Milwaukee evacuated Friday, August 11, 2023 after suspicious mail was discovered sending courthouse employees to the hospital. Staff Photo Steve Schuster

First responders were called to the Federal Courthouse in Milwaukee Friday afternoon after the report of a suspicious piece of mail was located.

Officials said out of caution, some courthouse employees were transported to a nearby hospital after being exposed to a powdery substance in the suspicious mail.

The Milwaukee Police Department told the Wisconsin Law Journal they were called to assist the Milwaukee Fire Department with the Hazmat response.

Jackson Street was closed in both directions at the corner of Michigan Street.

Investigators determined there was no threat to the public and gave the “all clear’ later Friday afternoon.