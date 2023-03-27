WI Court of Appeals – District III

Case Name: State of Wisconsin v. Travis J. Husnik [Errata issued on 2023-03-23]

Case No.: 2021AP000997-CR

Officials: Stark, P.J., Hruz and Gill, JJ.

Focus: Postconviction Motion-Sentencing Guidelines

Husnik appeals from the denial of his postconviction motion for additional sentence credit, stemming from his no-contest pleas to two counts of delivery of cocaine. The issue is whether Husnik is entitled to dual credit toward his sentence on Count 1 based on the time he already served on the sentence previously imposed on Count 2. The appeals court concludes the counts did not involve the same course of conduct, and any connection that could have existed was severed once Husnik began to serve his sentence on Count 2.

Affirmed.

Decided 03/21/23

