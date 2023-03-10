Brown rejoins Reinhart’s Corporate Law Practice

Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren has announced that Brady Brown has rejoined Reinhart’s Corporate Practice in the firm’s Milwaukee office.

Counseling business owners on mergers and acquisitions, commercial transactions, entity formation and general corporate governance, Brown has experience managing complex transactions with enterprise values ranging from $1 million to $2.7 billion, in multiple sectors.

Previously an associate at Reinhart, Brown also practiced at a large Chicago law firm, advising private equity clients and their portfolio companies on mergers and acquisitions and other business transactions.