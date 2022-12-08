UNSUNG HEROES – Matt Conway – Godfrey & Kahn

Matt Conway found work ahead of Y2K but he found a career with Godfrey & Kahn.

Conway is the firm’s technical support manager, where he is responsible for the seamless integration of technology into all the firm’s operations. He got his start in the IT field in 1998, installing Y2K patches on old PCs. But when he joined Godfrey & Kahn in 2006, he knew it was a place he wanted to put down roots. For the last 15 years, he has been promoted numerous times and has proven his commitment to the firm’s success.

“Working in the IT Department for a law firm, I have learned that your customers are anyone that contacts you for support,” he said. “Every person plays an important role in the client’s success, no matter what the task is. What I enjoy most at my position is working with my team at the Helpdesk. The Helpdesk staff does such a great job that we have taken on honorary members just so they can be part of our team. It is great working with this group because they are always looking for ways to improve, and I learn something new from them every day.

“I am very humbled and honored to be recognized for this award. I am sure there are plenty of other people who also deserve to be recognized as an unsung hero, but knowing that someone felt I deserved this award means a lot to me.”

In a nomination form for Conway, it was stated, “Matt is seen as a resource, a technology expert, and a problem solver. He is known for his positive, ‘can-do’ attitude. Matt’s manager, Chuck Allenstein is so used to receiving accolades about Matt’s work that it’s begun to feel commonplace.

‘Hearing great feedback about Matt and his customer service doesn’t even feel remarkable anymore, because it happens so frequently.”