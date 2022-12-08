SMALL BUSINESS/SOLO PRACTICE FIRM – Ron Tusler – Tusler Law

When Appleton attorney Ron Tusler started practicing personal injury law, his goal was to create a firm with a client-first mentality.

At Tusler Law, he’s done this just that. Tusler treats his clients with a personal touch — they’re not just another case to settle.

In addition to personal injury law, Tusler also provides legal services for real estate transactions, divorce and will and estate planning. He’s also a member of the Wisconsin State Assembly, representing the 3rd Assembly district since 2017.

“Attorney Tusler has been committed to the state of Wisconsin,” said James Cotter, of The Neat Sheet LLC. “I believe he instills the character of growing and maintaining public confidence in the law. He is an effective business owner who manages his business with integrity.

“One significant differentiation is that Attorney Tusler has contributed significantly toward the community in pro bono events and as a member of Wisconsin state Congress,” Cotter added.

Tusler and his family have a long and rich history in the Fox Cities. His great-grandfather, Scottie Tusler, founded Tusler Pontiac around 100 years ago, while his great-great grandfather, Julius Bubolz, founded Secura Insurance.

Tusler is a lifelong citizen of the Fox Valley, an avid hunter and fisherman and member of the NRA. He met his wife, Devon, while attending the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

Tusler has an Urban Education, History and Honors major and a minor in political science. He graduated from Marquette University Law School in 2010.

He is ranked within the “Top One Percent” of attorneys by the National Association of Distinguished Counsel. He is also a “Top Ten” attorney as awarded by the National Association of Personal Injury Attorneys and one of the “10 Best in Client Satisfaction” by the American Institute of Personal Injury Attorneys. In 2015, he was selected as one of the Pulse/Post Crescent’s “Future 15.”