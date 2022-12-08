UNSUNG HEROES – Maryann Wilson – Quarles & Brady

Like mother, like daughter.

Maryann Wilson joined Quarles & Brady in 1990 as an office messenger. Over the years, she advanced to her current leadership role as a secretarial work coordinator, where she supports six attorneys and coordinates secretary workflow.

Wilson is known for her caring demeanor and that is on display in everything she does, both in and outside of work. She says that part comes from watching her role model of a mother, who showed what it meant to be there for others, operating with honesty, patience and kindness.

“I enjoy everything that I do, the people I work with and being part of a team,” Wilson said. “I’m very proud to say I work for Quarles & Brady LLP. It’s a great place to work.”

Wilson is involved with the Quarles Cares team, helping raise money for nonprofit groups in the community. She is also active as a United Way Champion, where she helps lead various events, such as the annual flu shot clinic and wellness blood tests, Days of Caring events and the annual Dane County Food Bank volunteer events.

Ave Bie, Quarles & Brady’s Madison office managing partner and partner in the Business Law Practice Group, shared in her nomination form, “Maryann sets a model example for others with her professional and friendly work style, her proactive mindset and her commitment to doing whatever she can to help the team succeed. She always goes the extra mile, working hard to anticipate attorney needs and next steps. Her partners never hesitate to put Maryann front and center with clients because they know she is unfailingly professional and caring and will work hard to ensure the client is satisfied.”