RISING YOUNG LAWYER – Lauren Maddente – Fox, O’Neill & Shannon

Since joining Fox, O’Neill & Shannon, Lauren Maddente has become one of the firm’s go-to attorneys for the litigation and transactional groups.

In addition to her own litigation practice, she works closely with the firm’s other litigators in all aspects and phases of civil and criminal litigation, including second chairing a major criminal defense trial.

At Fox, O’Neill & Shannon, Maddente is known as the “Small Claims Trial Queen,” since she owns a 5-0 record.

“This is no small feat given the unpredictability of small claims parties and their varying theories of claims or defenses,” said fellow FOS Shareholder Diane Slomowitz. “Lauren’s victories were predicated on her understanding that, while small in dollar amounts, cases can often raise issues as large and complex as in large claims cases.”

Maddente has always enjoyed debating, and that’s one of the reasons she chose to pursue a career in law.

“Initially, I was most interested in criminal justice and criminal law,” she said. “My practice though has focused more on civil litigation and transactional law.”

She also works closely with FOS’s transactional group, including engaging in extensive due diligence in several multimillion-dollar transactions. Her multifaceted legal abilities make her invaluable to the firm and its clients.

One of the biggest challenges in her job, Maddente said, is “having multiple deadlines around the same time and working in both the litigation and transactional spheres, learning multiple areas of law.”

In addition to providing legal services, Maddente gives back to the community through several professional organizations. A longstanding member of the Association of Women Lawyers, she is a current board member, serving as the director of special events. She has also provided pro bono legal services to groups such as the Milwaukee Justice Center.