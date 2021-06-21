Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / Private Facebook posts result in discipline for US judges

Private Facebook posts result in discipline for US judges

By: Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com June 21, 2021 2:16 pm

Private posts can risk public punishment for U.S. judges who take to social media to express their views on controversial or political issues. The spring edition of the Judicial Conduct Reporter from the National Center for State Courts gave examples of U.S. judges who have been punished for their commentary on social media about controversial or political ...

About Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com

Michaela Paukner is the legal reporter for the Wisconsin Law Journal. She can be reached at (414) 225-1825 or by email at mpaukner@wislawjournal.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo