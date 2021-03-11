Firm establishes scholarship fund in memory of lawyer killed in Racine Co. car crash

Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard has established a memorial scholarship fund in memory of Elizabeth Olsewski, a personal-injury attorney and Wisconsin native killed in a Racine County car crash last year.

Olsewski was an attorney at the Waukegan, Illinois, firm. To honor her legacy and love of the law, the firm started the Elizabeth Olszewski Memorial Scholarship fund at UIC John Marshall Law School, her alma mater.

The fund will provide scholarships to entering UIC Law students who are in the top 10% of the applicant pool, giving preference to students from Wisconsin. Tara R. Devine, managing partner of Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard’s Lake County office, said the scholarship is a reflection of Olsewski’s best qualities — her hard work and heart.

Olszewski grew up in Union Grove and received her bachelor’s degree from UW-Parkside. Upon graduation, she started working at a personal-injury law firm in Racine and continued working there while she attended John Marshall Law School in Chicago.

She earned her juris doctor from John Marshall Law School in 2013 and joined Salvi, Schostok & Prichard the same year. Devine said Olsewski was proud of her achievements in law school and of her Wisconsin roots.