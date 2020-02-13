Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / ‘Promising lawyer with bright future’ killed in Racine Co. car crash

‘Promising lawyer with bright future’ killed in Racine Co. car crash

By: Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com February 13, 2020 1:14 pm

The Illinois personal-injury attorney Elizabeth Olszewski died in a car crash in Racine County on Feb. 9. The Union Grove native practiced at Salvi, Schostok & Prichard in Waukegan, Ill.

About Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com

Michaela Paukner is the legal reporter for the Wisconsin Law Journal. She can be reached at (414) 225-1825 or by email at mpaukner@wislawjournal.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo