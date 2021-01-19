Loudenslager formally ends Court of Appeals campaign

Aaron Loudenslager has formally ended his campaign for a judgeship on the District III Court of Appeals.

Loudenslager, a solo practitioner from Madison, said he terminated his campaign committee on Monday after failing to collect enough signatures to appear on the ballot. Candidates needed to submit 1,000 valid signatures to the Wisconsin Elections Commission by Jan. 5 to appear on the April ballot.

The COVID-19 pandemic hindered usual methods of collecting signatures, such as asking people at large public events, so Loudenslager said his campaign turned to Facebook advertising. However, Facebook’s ban on political advertising following the Nov. 3 election “capsized our grassroots effort,” Loudenslager said.

Although he’s disappointed in his failure to obtain ballot access in the spring 2021 election, Loudenslager said he’s committed to improving Wisconsin’s judicial system through other advocacy.

Wausau attorney Rick Cveykus and Outagamie Circuit Court Judge Greg Gill Jr. will appear on the ballot for the District III race. The election is scheduled for April 6.