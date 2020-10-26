Loudenslager running for District 3 Court of Appeals

Madison attorney Aaron Loudenslager is running for the District 3 Wisconsin Court of Appeals.

Loudenslager, founder of Loudenslager Law Office and Consultancy Services, specializes in criminal-defense and appellate law. Prior to opening his solo practice, he worked as a staff attorney at the Dane County Circuit Court for Judges William Hanrahan, Ellen Berz, Everett Mitchell and John Hyland. He also was a judicial law clerk at the Wisconsin Court of Appeals, clerking for Judge Mark A. Seidl in Wausau.

Loudenslager released a campaign statement in July, detailing his reasons for running for the Court of Appeals and the issues with the current criminal-justice system. He vowed to refuse outside funds to his campaign, in addition to imposing an $800 limitation on his own financial contributions to the campaign. He said doing so will ensure he’s an “impartial judge who is not beholden to private interests.”

As a judge, Loudenslager said he’ll follow the law, regardless of his personal views, and advocate for more staffing and judicial resources for the Court of Appeals.

Loudenslager is a UW Law School graduate. During his studies, he served as an intern to retired Wisconsin Supreme Court Chief Justice Shirley Abrahamson and an extern at the Criminal Appeals Unit of the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

The election is scheduled for April 6, 2021. Attorney Rick Cveykus, managing partner at Cveykus Law in Wausau, is also running.