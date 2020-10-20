Cveykus announces campaign for District III Court of Appeals

The Wausau attorney Rick Cveykus is running for Wisconsin Court of Appeals judge in District III, which covers the northern half of the state.

Cveykus is managing partner at Cveykus Law in Wausau, where he practices criminal law, family law and small claims. He’s the former president of the Marathon County Bar and the Marathon County Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers. He’s also a former member of the Board of Directors for Marathon Counseling and Residential Services.

His also volunteers as an attorney for Wills for Veterans, serving as a judge for the We the People Program and participating as a member of the Marathon County Historical Society.

Cveykus also lectures as UW-Madison, teaching courses on criminal law, the First Amendment and Constitutional law. He served as a mock-trial coach at UW-Madison and at local high schools.

In a statement, Cveykus said he’s built his career on helping people in stressful situations make their way through the country’s often daunting legal system, and he intends as an appellate judge to make the system work better.

The election is April 6, 2021.