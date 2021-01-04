Gill files nomination signatures in race for District III Court of Appeals

The Outagamie Circuit Court Judge Greg Gill Jr. has submitted his nomination signature papers to the Wisconsin Elections Commission, securing a place on the ballot in the race for District III Court of Appeals.

Gill’s campaign said he filed his nomination papers on Dec. 30, making him the first candidate in the race to do so. According to a campaign press release, he had above the minimum threshold of 1,000 signatures, which came from Wisconsin voters in more than 200 municipalities and 26 counties.

Aaron Loudenslager, a criminal-defense and appellate-law attorney, and Rick Cveykus, a criminal and family-law attorney, have also declared their candidacy in the race for District III. Wisconsin Elections Commission records show that neither filed nomination papers by Dec. 30, but Cveykus has filed his statement of economic interests on Dec. 7.

The candidates have until 5 p.m. on Tuesday to submit their paperwork to the Wisconsin Elections Commission for inclusion on ballots for the Feb. 16 Spring Primary and April 6 Spring Election.