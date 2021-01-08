Quantcast
Cveykus raises $50k for District III Court of Appeals campaign

By: Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com January 8, 2021 12:14 pm

The Wausau attorney Rick Cveykus has raised $50,000 for his campaign for judge on the District III Court of Appeals.

