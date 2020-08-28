Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Asked & Answered / Tokaji assumes UW Law dean post amid pandemic, racial-injustice concerns

Tokaji assumes UW Law dean post amid pandemic, racial-injustice concerns

By: Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com August 28, 2020 7:51 am

Daniel Tokaji, who started as dean of UW Law School on Aug. 1, has inherited a situation that many of his predecessors could never have imagined.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo