Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
TRENDING
Home / Asked & Answered / Asked & Answered: Law student Jacob Gardner publishes debut novel

Asked & Answered: Law student Jacob Gardner publishes debut novel

By: Bridgetower Media Newswires May 31, 2022 10:05 am

Second-year UW Law student Jacob Gardner recently published his debut novel North of Highway 8, a story rooted in Wisconsin experiences and values.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo