Former Burnett County Assistant District Attorney sentenced for Felony counts of representations depicting nudity

By: Steve Schuster, [email protected]//July 25, 2023

Home>Legal News>

Former Burnett County Assistant District Attorney sentenced for Felony counts of representations depicting nudity

Daniel Steffen Sentenced

Daniel P. Steffen

Former Burnett County Assistant District Attorney sentenced for Felony counts of representations depicting nudity

By: Steve Schuster, [email protected]//July 25, 2023

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul announced Monday a St. Croix County judge sentenced former Burnett County Assistant District Attorney Daniel Steffen to one and a half years initial confinement, followed by two years of extended supervision and four years of probation consecutive to the prison sentence after a jury convicted Steffen of three counts of representations depicting nudity earlier this year.

“As he should, the defendant will be serving time behind bars for the crimes he’s been convicted of,” said Kaul.

“Thank you to the team of criminal justice professionals who ensured that justice has been served in this case,” Kaul added.

According to the State Bar of Wisconsin’s website, as of Monday, July 24, 2023, Steffen’s law license has been suspended.

Daniel Steffen Sentenced

As previously reported by the Wisconsin Law Journal, in April, a St. Croix County jury convicted Steffen with three felony counts of representations depicting nudity.

Also as previously reported by the Wisconsin Law Journal, the trial began Monday, April 24, for Steffen, currently a Florida resident, who was charged in Wisconsin with making the secret recordings, according to court documents obtained by the Wisconsin Law Journal.

Steffen was charged on Feb 5, 2021, with three felony counts of representations depicting nudity in alleged violation of Wisconsin Statutes 942.09(2)(am)1, according to court documents.

Steffen was represented by Minnesota-based attorney Eric John Nelson. Attorneys David William Maas and Edward Minser appeared in court on behalf of the Wisconsin Attorney General’s office.

According to the criminal compliant, Wisconsin DOJ’s DCI agents searched Steffen’s office and home in Osceola, Wisconsin, where they located an iPad in his bedroom dresser. The iPad contained videos of Steffen having sexual relations with two victims who later said they were not aware they were being recorded. The alleged recordings took place on or about Sept. 11, 2018. One of the videos was 72 minutes long.

-

Related Content

Judicial overhaul advances in Israel

Mass demonstrations also erupted in central Tel Aviv – the epicenter of months of anti-government protests.

July 25, 2023

Attorney Kyle Kasper joins O’Neil Cannon

Kasper is a member of the firm’s Litigation Practice Group.

July 25, 2023
Wisconsin Department of Justice Photo

No charges for Racine Police officers involved in fatal shooting of Timothy Burgess

Racine Police officers involved in the fatal shooting of Timothy Burgess on May 22, 2023 will not face crimina[...]

July 25, 2023

Democrats eye Wisconsin high court’s new liberal majority to win abortion and redistricting ru...

While the court is widely expected to weigh in on abortion and redistricting, liberals also are talking about [...]

July 24, 2023
Wisconsin pharmacists prescribe birth control

Wisconsin officials seek legislators’ permission to drop lawsuit challenging border wall fundi...

Republicans passed statutes before then-Gov. Scott Walker left office in 2018 designed to weaken incoming Demo[...]

July 24, 2023
William McDonald Wisconsin

FEDS: Wisconsin man sentenced for making racially-charged threats against Black residents

"Every person in the United States has the right to live in their homes and neighborhoods free from the threat[...]

July 24, 2023

Polls

Should the Wisconsin Court of Appeals allow Kohler to proceed with golf course development?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Legal News

See All Legal News

Case Digests

WLJ People

Sea all WLJ People