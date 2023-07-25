Former Burnett County Assistant District Attorney sentenced for Felony counts of representations depicting nudity

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul announced Monday a St. Croix County judge sentenced former Burnett County Assistant District Attorney Daniel Steffen to one and a half years initial confinement, followed by two years of extended supervision and four years of probation consecutive to the prison sentence after a jury convicted Steffen of three counts of representations depicting nudity earlier this year.

“As he should, the defendant will be serving time behind bars for the crimes he’s been convicted of,” said Kaul.

“Thank you to the team of criminal justice professionals who ensured that justice has been served in this case,” Kaul added.

According to the State Bar of Wisconsin’s website, as of Monday, July 24, 2023, Steffen’s law license has been suspended.

As previously reported by the Wisconsin Law Journal, in April, a St. Croix County jury convicted Steffen with three felony counts of representations depicting nudity.

Also as previously reported by the Wisconsin Law Journal, the trial began Monday, April 24, for Steffen, currently a Florida resident, who was charged in Wisconsin with making the secret recordings, according to court documents obtained by the Wisconsin Law Journal.

Steffen was charged on Feb 5, 2021, with three felony counts of representations depicting nudity in alleged violation of Wisconsin Statutes 942.09(2)(am)1, according to court documents.

Steffen was represented by Minnesota-based attorney Eric John Nelson. Attorneys David William Maas and Edward Minser appeared in court on behalf of the Wisconsin Attorney General’s office.

According to the criminal compliant, Wisconsin DOJ’s DCI agents searched Steffen’s office and home in Osceola, Wisconsin, where they located an iPad in his bedroom dresser. The iPad contained videos of Steffen having sexual relations with two victims who later said they were not aware they were being recorded. The alleged recordings took place on or about Sept. 11, 2018. One of the videos was 72 minutes long.