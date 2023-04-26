Former Wis. Assistant District Attorney remains in good standing while on trial for secret sexual recordings

By Steve Schuster

[email protected]

A former Wisconsin Assistant District Attorney who is facing three felony counts for allegedly secretly recording sexual encounters with victims he offered to help with their criminal cases is currently in good standing with the State Bar of Wisconsin and to date, has not been subject to professional discipline.

The trial began Monday, April 24 for former Burnett County, Wisconsin Assistant District Attorney Daniel P. Steffen, currently a Florida resident, who was charged in Wisconsin with making the secret recordings, according to court documents obtained by the Wisconsin Law Journal.

Steffen was charged back on Feb 5, 2021 with three felony counts of representations depicting nudity in alleged violation of Wisconsin Statutes 942.09(2)(am)1, according to court documents.

Steffen is being represented by Minnesota-based attorney Eric John Nelson. Attorneys David William Maas and Edward Minser appeared in court this week on behalf of the Wisconsin Attorney General’s office.

According to the criminal compliant, investigators searched Steffen’s home in Osceola, Wis. where they located an iPad in his bedroom dresser. The iPad contained videos of Steffen having sexual relations with two victims who later said they were not aware they were being recorded.

Steffen who is currently 53 years-old is facing a fine of up to $10,000 per felony count and/or a prison sentence of up to 3.5 year per felony count.

The trial will resume on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. and is expected to conclude by week’s end.