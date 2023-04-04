Decision Spring 2023: Polls open in Wisconsin

The polls opened in Wisconsin this morning at 7 a.m. and will be open until 8 p.m. Wisconsin allows same day registration.

There is a lot at stake today with issues including, but not limited to, abortion access, voters rights, gun control, collective bargaining, gerrymandering, Medicare and Medicaid, Social Security, public safety, education, and the environment.

Several important races are on ballot today in Wisconsin, including The Wisconsin Supreme Court, Wisconsin Court of Appeals District 1, and Milwaukee Municipal Court Branch 2, Wisconsin’s 8th District Senate, just to name a few.

Read more about each of the above by clicking on the respective links below.

Supreme Court

Appeals Court

Municipal Court

Wisconsin’s 8th District Senate

Go out and vote!