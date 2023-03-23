Wisconsin Court of Appeals’ District I candidates on April 4 ballot

By Steve Schuster

While the national spotlight remains on the Wisconsin Supreme Court race, other elections will also be on the April 4 ballot in Milwaukee including, Wisconsin Court of Appeals’ District I and Milwaukee Municipal Court Branch 2.

The two candidates running for the Wisconsin Court of Appeals’ District I seat are Milwaukee Attorney Sara Geenen and the incumbent District 1 Court of Appeals Judge William Brash.

Geenen said although the race is technically non-partisan, “my opponent calls me the progressive candidate. I don’t think that’s far off.”

She has more than 30 endorsements including from labor organizations, Clean Wisconsin, and Planned Parenthood.

Geenen graduated from University of Wisconsin Law School and has been practicing labor and employment law for the past 16 years in both state and federal courts.

Geenen said she grew up in a “blue collar family” and both her parents worked in paper mills.

Geenen said she wanted to become a lawyer so that everyone’s voice could be heard. Geenen said she wants to become a judge because “the legislature is enacting laws the undermine not only democracy, but also the judiciary.”

She specifically referenced gerrymandering and Act 10, and said, “people’s voices are being taken away.”

“I am a firm believer in equal protection under the law. It is important to me to do my part to stand up for democracy. That’s what ultimately shaped my decision to run for court of appeals,” Geenen said.

“We have a court that doesn’t have a much diversity of perspective,” she added.

In her free-time, Geenen has accepted pro-bono cases and coaches middle school basketball. She lives on the east side of Milwaukee with her husband and three sons.

The Wisconsin Law Journal reached out to both candidates for an interview and did not receive a response from Judge Brash prior to publication.

Judge Bill Brash has been on the bench since 2001. First serving the community as a municipal judge in Fox Point. He then moved on to be a Circuit Court Judge in Milwaukee County and then as an Appellate Judge since 2015. He was named the Presiding Judge for District 1 in 2019, and has been the Chief Judge for the Court of Appeals since 2021, his website states.

Judge Bill Brash attended law school at Marquette University and has served the larger Milwaukee community for more than 37 years, his website states.

Judge Brash has a long list of endorsements from other judges, The Milwaukee Police Association, several well-known Milwaukee attorneys, as well as others, according to his website.