$75K settlement in 2019 motor vehicle crash

Hupy and Abraham’s James Shilobrit has secured a settlement in a recent personal injury case.

The $75,000 car accident settlement in civil case 22CV000092 came as a result of a motor vehicle accident on Oct. 25, 2019, when a Fedex truck drove through traffic control in excess of the speed limit and collided with the plaintiff. Injuries to the plaintiff included left thigh bruising, left femur, left knee replacement – pre-existing arthritic knee accident aggravating made knee replacement questionable.

Shilobrit is an attorney in Hupy and Abraham’s Madison office.