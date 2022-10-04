Godfrey & Kahn opens Eau Claire office

Godfrey & Kahn has opened its newest office in Eau Claire as the firm expands into western Wisconsin.

The firm’s new office is now home to attorney Mark Skolos, who originally joined the firm’s Milwaukee office in fall 2021. Skolos brings over 35 years of experience in complex commercial transactions, land use, development and energy related matters.

Joining him this week are attorneys Garrett Nix and Dustin Von Ruden and their team, all previously with the firm Von Ruden and Nix. Nix specializes in the areas of estate planning and general corporate law. Von Ruden specializes in real estate and general corporate law.

The new office joins the firm’s four existing offices across Wisconsin and its Washington, D.C., location.