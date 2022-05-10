Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Legal News / OLR: Milwaukee lawyer’s license reinstated despite disciplinary requirement deviations

OLR: Milwaukee lawyer’s license reinstated despite disciplinary requirement deviations

By: Ali Teske May 10, 2022 1:44 pm

A Milwaukee attorney’s license was reinstated Tuesday after the Supreme Court and Office of Lawyer Regulation agreed she’d served the terms and orders of her suspension.

