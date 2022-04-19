Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / Public reprimand, attorney missteps in Chippewa County case

Public reprimand, attorney missteps in Chippewa County case

By: Ali Teske April 19, 2022 1:55 pm

Attorney Daniel Enright received public reprimanding after repeated missteps during a Chippewa County case where he represented a client seeking damages against an ex-husband.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo