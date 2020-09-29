Quantcast
Milwaukee lawyer agrees to give up law license for 6 months, admits to misconduct

Milwaukee lawyer agrees to give up law license for 6 months, admits to misconduct

By: Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com September 29, 2020 1:47 pm

A Milwaukee lawyer has agreed to give up her law license for six months after converting a client's settlement funds for personal use and committing other misconduct.

