Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Case Digests / Statutory Interpretation – FTCA – Expert Testimony

Statutory Interpretation – FTCA – Expert Testimony

By: Derek Hawkins January 24, 2022 8:26 am

Louis Vargas received extensive medical care from the Veterans Administration.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo