Court grants former Waushara County DA's request for indefinite license suspension

Court grants former Waushara County DA’s request for indefinite license suspension

By: Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com April 28, 2021 11:00 am

The Wisconsin Supreme Court has indefinitely suspended the law license of the former Waushara County district attorney. Laura Waite was appointed as the Waushara County district attorney in April 2020. After a months-long, unexplained absence from the district attorney's office, a judge found her to be absent in August and appointed a special administrative prosecutor to ...

About Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com

Michaela Paukner is the legal reporter for the Wisconsin Law Journal. She can be reached at (414) 225-1825 or by email at mpaukner@wislawjournal.com.

