Waite appointed as Waushara County DA

A Wood County assistant district attorney is getting a promotion. Laura Waite will serve as Waushara County’s new district attorney.

Gov. Tony Evers announced Waite’s appointment on Tuesday. She has a diverse legal background and experience working with survivors of domestic and child abuse. Evers said she has a “strong and sensible” approach to criminal justice.

Waite fills a vacancy left behind by Steve Anderson’s retirement. She’ll serve the remainder of his term, ending January 2021. She’d then go up for election to the position.