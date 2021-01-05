Quartaro, Goonan named Lindner & Marsack shareholders

Andrew J. Quartaro and James W. Goonan are the newest shareholders at the Milwaukee-based Lindner & Marsack.

The two became equity shareholders on Jan. 1. They were brought on to lead the firm’s new Madison and Manitowoc offices last year.

Oyvind Wistrom, president of Lindner & Marsack, said the two new offices have taken root under Quartaro and Goonan’s leadership, and their expertise and dedication is an asset to the firm.

Quartaro, who leads the Madison office, specializes in worker’s compensation litigation on behalf of employers and insurance carriers throughout Wisconsin. He has been recognized by The Best Lawyers in America and Super Lawyers, and he was awarded an AV Preeminent Peer Review Rating by Martindale-Hubbell. Quartaro also writes about and presents on worker’s compensation issues and is a member of the Civil Trial Counsel of Wisconsin.

At the Manitowoc office, Goonan defends worker’s compensation claims for the insurance industry and self-insured employers. He serves on the Board of Directors of the Wisconsin Association of Worker’s Compensation Attorneys and is a frequent presenter on Wisconsin worker’s compensation issues. He has been recognized as a “Rising Star” by Super Lawyers.