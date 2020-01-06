Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / Lindner & Marsack opens new offices in Madison, Manitowoc

Lindner & Marsack opens new offices in Madison, Manitowoc

By: Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com January 6, 2020 11:15 am

The Labor and employment law firm Lindner & Marsack opened two new offices in Madison and Manitowoc on Thursday. The firm said Andrew Quartaro is leading the Madison office, on Capitol Square, and James Goonan is leading the Manitowoc office. Both formerly practiced law at von Briesen & Roper. The firm said the two attorneys will have ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo