Hupy donates $1,000 to Crime Stoppers, reports nonprofit’s successes

Michael Hupy of Hupy and Abraham gave $1,000 to Milwaukee Crime Stoppers for Giving on Tuesday.

Hupy is the president of the nonprofit organization, which offers cash rewards for anonymous tips that lead to arrests in unsolved crimes.

Since its inception in October 2019, Milwaukee Crime Stoppers has paid out more than $6,500 in rewards for tips that led to 27 arrests. Hupy said Crime Stoppers tips have helped solved two murders in the past year.

Hupy and his firm have been supporters of Milwaukee Crime Stoppers since the organization’s beginnings. The firm donated $5,000 to the nonprofit in 2020, in addition to Hupy’s Dec. 1 donation.

Hupy is also personally offering a $100,000 reward through Milwaukee Crime Stoppers for information leading to an arrest in the death of Milwaukee activist Quanita “Tay” Jackson. She was killed in a drive-by shooting near Milwaukee’s Moody Park in August 2019.