Home / Legal News / 1 year after activist’s murder, Hupy increases reward for information to $100,000

1 year after activist’s murder, Hupy increases reward for information to $100,000

By: Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com August 31, 2020 1:30 pm

Attorney Michael Hupy announces an increased, $100,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in Quanita "Tay" Jackson's death in August 2019.

Michael Hupy has again increased the reward for information in a 20-year-old Milwaukee activist’s death. He’s now offering $100,000 for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for Quanita “Tay” Jackson’s death.

Jackson was killed in a drive-by shooting near Milwaukee’s Moody Park in August 2019. She was a community activist and worked with the nonprofit COA Youth & Family Centers.

In the days that followed, Hupy offered a $25,000 reward for information in August 2019. He then doubled the reward about a month later.

Last week, Hupy announced that he was increasing the reward once again, this time to $100,000. He said no one had come forward with promising information at this point.

“I want to see gun violence stop in our community,” Hupy said. “20-year-old Tay Jackson was special. She was a volunteer at Children’s Outing Association’s Youth & Family Centers, and she was trying to make the community a better place.”

Hupy said he’s personally paying the reward to the first person who notifies Milwaukee Crime Stoppers with information leading to an arrest. Hupy is president of the organization.

About Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com

Michaela Paukner is the legal reporter for the Wisconsin Law Journal. She can be reached at (414) 225-1825 or by email at mpaukner@wislawjournal.com.

