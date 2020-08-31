1 year after activist’s murder, Hupy increases reward for information to $100,000

Michael Hupy has again increased the reward for information in a 20-year-old Milwaukee activist’s death. He’s now offering $100,000 for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for Quanita “Tay” Jackson’s death.

Jackson was killed in a drive-by shooting near Milwaukee’s Moody Park in August 2019. She was a community activist and worked with the nonprofit COA Youth & Family Centers.

In the days that followed, Hupy offered a $25,000 reward for information in August 2019. He then doubled the reward about a month later.

Last week, Hupy announced that he was increasing the reward once again, this time to $100,000. He said no one had come forward with promising information at this point.

“I want to see gun violence stop in our community,” Hupy said. “20-year-old Tay Jackson was special. She was a volunteer at Children’s Outing Association’s Youth & Family Centers, and she was trying to make the community a better place.”

Hupy said he’s personally paying the reward to the first person who notifies Milwaukee Crime Stoppers with information leading to an arrest. Hupy is president of the organization.