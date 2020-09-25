Quantcast
Home / Legal News / Milwaukee lawyer to find out punishment for keeping client settlement secret, other misconduct

Milwaukee lawyer to find out punishment for keeping client settlement secret, other misconduct

By: Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com September 25, 2020 12:20 pm


Next week, the Wisconsin Supreme Court will announce the punishment for a Milwaukee lawyer accused of keeping a $25,000 settlement secret from a client. The high court is scheduled to release its opinion in the Office of Lawyer Regulation's case against Coral Dawn Pleas of Pleas Williams on Tuesday. In May, the OLR charged Pleas with eight ...

