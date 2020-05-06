Quantcast
Milwaukee lawyer accused of keeping $25,000 settlement secret from client

By: Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com May 6, 2020 3:05 pm

A Milwaukee lawyer could lose her law license for six months for keeping a $25,000 insurance settlement secret from her client, among other misconduct violations.

