Another Dane County Circuit Court judge’s seat open for applications

Gov. Tony Evers is seeking applicants for Dane County Circuit Court Branch 6.

The new appointee will replace Judge Shelley Gaylord, who is resigning effective Aug. 31. The new judge will serve a term ending July 31, 2021.

Interested applicants should email a completed application form and supporting materials to GOVJudicialAppointments@wisconsin.gov by July 20.

This is the second vacancy in the Dane County since the beginning of July. A judge’s seat in Branch 17 is also open pending Judge Peter Anderson’s resignation on Aug. 4.

Evers also appointed Judges Mario White, Jacob Frost and Chris Taylor to the Dane County Circuit Court in June.