UW Law names Ohio State law professor as new dean

UW Law School has named Ohio State law professor Daniel Tokaji its new dean.

The university announced his hire on Tuesday. Tokaji replaces Margaret Raymond, who is returning to the faculty in August after serving as dean since 2011.

Tokaji has been a professor at the Ohio State University Moritz College of Law since 2003, and he has served as associate dean for faculty since 2018. His scholarship pertains to election law, questions of voting rights, racial justice, free speech and democratic inclusion.

In a statement, Tokaji said he admires UW Law’s tradition of scholarly excellence and law-in-action approach to legal education. He said he hopes to make the most of the law school’s multidisciplinary scholarship and experiential education, while furthering its commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.

Tokaji is a graduate of Harvard College and Yale Law School. He was a clerk for Hon. Stephen Reinhardt of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit and practiced as a civil rights lawyer in California for eight years before arriving at Ohio State.