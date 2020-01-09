Search underway for new UW Law dean

UW Law School is looking for its next dean. The position opening was advertised on the university’s website on Thursday.

Dean Margaret Raymond announced she was stepping down from the position in October to return to the faculty. In a press release posted to the university’s website, she said she felt it was “a sensible time to stop and let a new leader help chart the course for the Law School’s next decades.” She’s served as dean since 2011.

The law school has assembled a search-and-screen committee to find candidates, which includes several professors and UW faculty, along with a student and attorney Michelle Behnke of Michelle Behnke & Associates in Madison.

The job description says candidates must possess a record of achievement that qualifies them for tenure at the rank of full professor at the law school. Those with prior law school leadership and scholarship experience are preferred. The new dean’s salary is listed as negotiable.

