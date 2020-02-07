Application open for Milwaukee County Circuit Court – Branch I judge

Gov. Tony Evers is looking for applicants for Milwaukee County Circuit Court – Branch I judge. Judge Maxine White was appointed to the Wisconsin Court of Appeals in January, making history and leaving a vacancy. Her appointment marks the first time a woman of color will serve on the Wisconsin appellate court.

White’s circuit court replacement will serve through July 2021. Interested applicants should submit a completed application to GOVJudicialAppointments@wisconsin.gov by 5 p.m. on Feb. 17. Applicants who have previously applied for an appointment to Milwaukee County Circuit Court should send an email with their interest to GOVJudicialAppointments@wisconsin.gov within the deadline. They do not need to reapply to be considered.