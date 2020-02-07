Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / Application open for Milwaukee County Circuit Court – Branch I judge

Application open for Milwaukee County Circuit Court – Branch I judge

By: Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com February 7, 2020 2:31 pm

Gov. Tony Evers is looking for applicants for Milwaukee County Circuit Court – Branch I judge. Judge Maxine White was appointed to the Wisconsin Court of Appeals in January, making history and leaving a vacancy. Her appointment marks the first time a woman of color will serve on the Wisconsin appellate court.

White’s circuit court replacement will serve through July 2021. Interested applicants should submit a completed application to GOVJudicialAppointments@wisconsin.gov by 5 p.m. on Feb. 17. Applicants who have previously applied for an appointment to Milwaukee County Circuit Court should send an email with their interest to GOVJudicialAppointments@wisconsin.gov within the deadline. They do not need to reapply to be considered.

Tagged with:

About Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com

Michaela Paukner is the legal reporter for the Wisconsin Law Journal. She can be reached at (414) 225-1825 or by email at mpaukner@wislawjournal.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo