Judge Maxine White appointed to Court of Appeals

Judge Maxine White has been appointed to the Wisconsin Court of Appeals, District 1. She’s the first woman of color to serve on the Wisconsin appellate court.

White is the chief judge of the First Judicial District and is responsible for the administrative, fiscal and personnel oversight of the Milwaukee County Circuit Court. She’s been a Milwaukee County Circuit Court judge since 1992. Before that, she had served as an assistant U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin.

White’s activities include serving as chair of the Milwaukee Community Justice Council, a member of the Statewide Criminal Justice Coordinating Council and a board member of the National Association for Presiding Judges and Chief Executive Officers.

White earned her law degree from Marquette University Law School. She also has a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Southern California.